How to catch a large size Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go

Capturing specific Pokémon in Pokémon Go can be a challenge, especially the ones with rarer spawns. For those who hunt down the large size of Pumpkaboo, there are a few things you should know when attempting to find it and add it to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about catching a large size Pumpkaboo.

There are four sizes of Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go. You can visually see this difference in the game, rather than waiting to catch it and inspect the Pokémon in the menu. These are what they look like in Pokémon Go.

Image via Niantic

It’s slightly different than the average and super size versions of Pumpkaboo, but the difference is minimum. Unfortunately, the large size Pumpkaboo is under the category of a ‘lucky’ spawn, which means players have a low chance of encountering it in the world. The best way to increase your options is to add incense to your avatar or place a lure on a PokéStop. It’s an excellent way to attract Pokémon to your location.

Regardless, the best way to find the large sized Pumpkaboo is to walk around and hope one appears. You will only find it in the wild. The average size Pumpkaboo is appearing in one-star raids.