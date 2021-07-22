How to catch a shiny Shieldon during Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time in Pokémon Go

Numerous ancient Pokémon will have increased spawns in Pokémon Go during the Ultra Unlock Part 1 event, entirely focused on the theme of time. The event will be happening from July 23 to August 7, giving you the chance to encounter some rare Pokémon you may have trouble encountering outside of this event, especially given their rarity. One of these ancient Pokémon that will have an increased spawn is Shieldon. Not only does it have an increased spawn, but its shiny version will be available for the first time at this event and moving forward. So what’s the best way to catch a shiny version of Shieldon during Ultra Unlock Part 1?

There are multiple ways to encounter this Pokémon. They include one-star raids, the wild, 7km eggs, and field research tasks. If you want a surefire method to find it, we highly recommend finding it in one-star raids. These are raids most trainers can complete by themselves, so long as they have a raid pass available.

The second method would be to try to find the event-exclusive Field Research task, which will be to hatch an egg. Of the available field research tasks, that’s pretty easy to complete, as it can be any egg you have in your incubator. The problem is likely going to be finding this specific field research task at a Pokéstop.

The other methods of hatching it from a 7km egg and finding it in the wild are good, but the chances of it happening will be extremely low. This Pokémon is pretty difficult to find most of the time, and you’ll spend most of the time finding the more common spawns throughout your region. The raids are much easier, as is the field research task.

The main reason we’re going to recommend the one-star raid is that Shieldon has a one in 20 chance of being a shiny version after you’ve defeated it. When you find it in the wild, it will have a one in 500 chance of being shiny, and for an already hard-to-find Pokémon, those odds are not in your favor. You’re better off exploring your neighborhood and farming the many Gyms in your area to see if a raid pops up.