How to catch a small size Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go

Some of the Pokémon in Pokémon Go may only appear if you do specific things or wait for certain times of the day. Therefore, it requires a little knowledge to make sure you’re capable of finding a Pokémon in the wild, or if you need to look for field research tasks or find it in a raid. For those looking to catch the small size Pumpkaboo, there are a few things you should know while looking to catch it.

There are four versions of Pumpkaboo you can catch in Pokémon Go. While almost all Pokémon you catch have different sizes, these sizes of Pumpkaboo are visually different, and you’ll be able to see those different sizes in the overworld. This is what the four different sizes of Pumpkaboo look like in Pokémon Go.

The small size is the tiniest Pumpkaboo you can catch in Pokémon Go. If you can barely see Pumpkaboo in the wild, chances are this is the one you’re about to catch.

Luckily, the small size Pumpkaboo is the easiest to catch. You can exclusively find it in the wild. You don’t need to complete a specific field research or battle it in a raid. A good way to increase your chances of capturing several of them is to use incense on your character or to place a lure on a PokéStop.