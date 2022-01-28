Abra is an elusive Pokémon that typically runs away from nearly any battle, especially if you find a wild one. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’re dealing with the same problems, but this time Abra teleports well before you can even try to engage it in a battle. You might struggle to catch this Pokémon, but there are a few things you can do to increase your chances. In this guide, we cover how to catch Abra in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

First, you’ll need to find Abra. We’ve located it in the Obsidian Fieldlands in Windswept Run and Sandgem Flats. However, you can also find it in Alabaster Icelands at Lake Acuity. Still, if you’re trying to catch Abra early in the game, we recommend you stick to visiting Obsidian Fieldlands, specifically Windswept Run.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you see an Abra in the wild, we recommend crouching down as much as possible, slowly making your way towards it. Even if you’re far away, Abra will quickly use teleport and disappear from the location. Crouch down and potentially hide in some tall grass to prevent giving away your position.

Once it doesn’t see you, throw down an Oran Berry and wait for it to begin eating it. Once Abra has its back turned to you, use a Poké Ball to catch it. We recommend keeping it distracted as much as possible to avoid battling it. If you can hit it in the back while it’s eating, you’ll be able to catch it.

The big thing with Abra is to prevent it from using the move teleport. However, with the assistance of an Oran Berry, you should be able to catch it without too many issues.