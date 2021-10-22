How to catch an average size Pumkaboo in Pokémon Go

There are several versions of Pumpkaboo that you can find in Pokémon Go. These different sizes also come in different sizes, so the larger version you catch, the better and higher stats it can have as you level it up. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to capture an average size Pumpkaboo, especially for the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge.

There are four sizes of Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go. Unlike other Pokémon in the game, you’ll be able to see these different sizes in the overworld. Usually, you had the catch the Pokémon and then view the size in the menu. Here are what the four different sizes look like in Pokémon Go.

Image via Niantic

The average size is slightly bigger than the small size, but it’s tinier than the large one. Thankfully, the average size Pumpkaboo is one of the more common sights in Pokémon Go. It is not considered a lucky spawn, like the large and super sizes, meaning you can expect to find the average sizes pretty frequently, along with the small versions.

The average size is the only Pumpkaboo that you can find in the one-star raid. If you’re having trouble trying to encounter this Pokémon, use a raid pass to battle it at a one-star raid, which are ideal battles for players looking to take them on by themselves.