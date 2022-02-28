You can find multiple Alolan Pokémon making their debut in Pokémon Go during the Season of Alola event. For the Welcome to Alola celebration, Comfey will be appearing. However, you’ll need to find a specific location to catch this Pokémon and add it to your collection. This guide covers how to catch Comfey in Pokémon Go and detail why it might be difficult for many players to find.

The good thing is Comfey is available in the wild. You’ll be able to find it while wandering around and locating Pokémon in your local neighborhood. Unfortunately, Comfey is region-locked. You can only find it spawn in Hawaii, which means if you live outside of Hawaii in the United States, you won’t be able to find Comfey whatsoever.

You may need to reach out to a friend to help you grab this Pokémon, or you may want to book a trip to Hawaii sometime in the future. Although, it shouldn’t have come to that. Niantic is pretty good about releasing region-locked Pokémon when the time is right, so we expect to see Comfey released to other regions, for a brief time, in future events that promote Alolan Pokémon. Comfey is a Fairy-type Pokémon, which is always desirable for anyone looking to counter a Dragon-type.