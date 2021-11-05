How to catch Dedenne in Pokémon Go

Dedenne has arrived to Pokémon Go, and you’ll be able to capture it during the Festival of Lights event. The event will be happening from November 5 to 14, with Dedenne in the spotlight as the debut Pokémon. It’s the best time to capture Dedenne before it enters the wild, and we’re going to give you the best methods to catch it.

Dedenne will appear in multiple locations during the Festival of Lights event. You can encounter it in the wild, in Field Research tasks, and in raids. It will not be featured in any 7km egg drops, so if you’re looking for Dedenne, you don’t have to place an egg you received from a friend in an incubator.

Of the three locations to capture Dedenne, your best options will be in the wild and one-star raids. Because it’s Dedenne’s debut, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find it wandering around your neighborhood. If you’re having trouble finding it, you’ll want to roam around more populator locations, namely cities. Dedenne is an Electric and Fairy-type Pokémon, meaning it’s attracted to the larger cities, which have a lot of power next to them. You can always attempt to challenge it in a one-star raid, but that does require a raid pass to battle it. Those are much more costly than encountering it in the wild.

As for the Field Research tasks, it’s possible to find Dedenne in them, but it’s a rare chance for it to appear. You’re better off trying to find it in the wild.

Once you capture Dedenne, you can choose to walk with it as your buddy or power it up to use in the Great League. Unfortunately, Dedenne’s shiny form is not available during its debut.