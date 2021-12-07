For the Season of Heritage in Pokémon Go, the first event coming to you in December is the Dragonspiral Descent, with the debut of Druddigon. You’ll be able to encounter this Pokémon in several unique ways during the event. Because Druddigon is a Dragon-type, you’ll want to make sure you can catch it now before it disappears. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Druddigon in Pokémon Go.

There are two methods you’ll be able to encounter a Druddigon. The first and most straightforward method is to find a three-star raid. Druddigon has the chance to appear as a combatant for these raids, and because it’s a three-star encounter, most players should be able to defeat it by themselves. However, that’s not always the case, and you may need a friend to help you out if you’re a lower level or don’t have the best Pokémon to counter it, such as Dragon, Ice, or Fairy-type Pokémon.

The other method is through field research tasks. There are three tasks for the Dragonspiral Descent event, and these have a slim chance of giving you a Druddigon encounter rather than the traditional one. You’re better off focusing on the three-star raids because of how rare it is to receive a Druddigon meeting from the Field Research tasks.

We don’t know if Druddigon will be added to the raid rotation for the season or if it will appear elsewhere after it returns to the wild following the end of the Dragonspiral Descent event, which concludes on December 12.