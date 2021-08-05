How to catch Durant during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space in Pokémon Go

The Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2 event in Pokémon Go brings Pokémon that typically spawn in a specific region to all places of the world. Durant is one of these Pokémon. Usually, you can only find it in North America, South America, and Africa, but from August 6 to 17, the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event has it spawning all over the world. This guide details all the ways you can catch Durant during the event.

During the event, the best ways to encounter a Durant will be to find it in the wild or to capture it from hatching from a 7km egg. The 7km eggs are only available by gifting a friend, which means you need to receive one from someone on your friend’s list and find an egg inside it. Once you have the egg, you’ll need an available incubator slot in your inventory, and then you’ll have to walk at least 7km for it to hatch. Of course, you might be able to walk a shorter distance, depending on the type of incubator you use on it.

The chances of hatching a Durant from the egg are pretty slim, so you might have a better shot of acquiring it by finding it in the wild during the event. Luckily, you can search for it in the wild and try to hatch it from the egg at the same time. The more you walk, the more eggs you can hatch. If you want to increase your chances of finding it in the wild, try placing incense on your avatar or placing a lure on a Pokéstop that you can rest at to attract Pokémon to your location.

There is a chance for any Durant you encounter during the event to be shiny. After Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2 is over, Durant will return to its specific location in the world.