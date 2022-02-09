How to catch Flabébé in Pokémon Go

There are numerous Pokémon for you to catch and add to your collection in Pokémon Go, with more popping up with every event. For Valentine’s Day 2022 event, Flabébé and the other Pokémon in its family are coming to the mobile game. You’ll have an increased chance to encounter this Pokémon during this time, and you’ll want to go out of your way to find it. This guide covers all the ways you can catch Flabébé in Pokémon Go.

Because Flabébé is making its debut during this event, your best chance of finding it will be in the wild. Therefore, you’ll want to explore your local neighborhoods and check out all of the notable spawns near every PokéStop you can find. The best way to increase your chances of finding this Pokémon is to use incense on your avatar or set a lure down at a PokéStop during the event. Any Flabébé in the immediate area should be drawn to you with these items.

Unfortunately, this is the only way to catch Flabébé. It will not appear in raids field research tasks, and you cannot hatch it from eggs. Exploring the wild is your best and the only method to find enough Flabébé to evolve it into Floette and Florges eventually.