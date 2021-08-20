How to catch Galarian Darumaka during Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield in Pokémon Go

There are several Galarian Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go right now during the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event. It’s all about the Sword and Shield region, so Pokémon originally from this region has increased spawn until August 31. One of these Pokémon is going to be the Galarian form of Darumaka. So how can you catch Galarian Darumaka during this event?

Galarian Darumaka is one of those Pokémon you can find in nearly any way you can capture Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It will appear in the wild, it hatches from 7km eggs, and it will show up at one-star raids from August 20 to 31.

If you’re having trouble trying to encounter this Pokémon, we highly recommend placing incense on your avatar or by visiting a Pokéstop. If you’re in a populated location, the chances of finding a Pokéstop boosted by another player’s lure are pretty high. You can also enhance a location like that yourself for 30 minutes.

We don’t recommend attempting to catch a Galarian Darumaka from a raid. They appear in the wild often enough for players to not feel pressured about having to go out of their way to capture them. A Galarian Darumaka can evolve into a Galarian Darmanitan, an Ice-type form of the Pokémon’s original Fire-type form.