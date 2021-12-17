How to catch Gible during December 2021 Community Day in Pokémon Go

Gible is returning during Pokémon Go’s December 2021 Community event for a limited time. The December 2021 Community Day will occur from December 18 to 19, from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. This is when the Pokémon will be spawning throughout the world, but you can still receive several bonuses from December 17 to 20. Gible will be appearing during this event, but how can you catch it? This guide covers how to catch Gible during December 2021’s Community Day event in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, Gible will be pretty elusive during the event. The only way to catch it will be in the wild, so you’ll need to explore your local area and neighborhoods to find it, using incense on your avatar or by activating a lure on a PokéStop. Gible has an increased chance of spawning in the wild on Saturday, December 18, during the 11 AM to 5 PM event time.

Your best chance to catch Gible is on December 18. When the second day of the event rolls around on December 19, Gible still has the opportunity to spawn, but not at the same rate as the other Pokémon appearing in the event. If you’re trying to acquire more Gible candy or you want a shiny version of this Pokémon, December 18 is your best bet to find it.