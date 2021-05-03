How to catch Goomy in Pokémon Go during the Luminous Legends X event

Goomy will be making their Pokémon Go debut during the Luminous Legends X event. The Luminous Legends X event kicks off on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time zone. It adds a new Dragon-type Pokémon to the game, and those are some of the toughest Pokémon to hunt down in the game. They have an increased chance to appear during windy weather, but overall, they rarely show up. Goomy has an increased spawn during the Luminous Legends X event, and you want to explore every method you can to add one to your collection.

The best and only way to encounter Goomy during the Luminous Legends X event is to find it in the wild. From what we’ve seen, Goomy will be not be available as a field research task, in any of the one-star raids, or in any of the eggs. You have to wander around your immediate location and neighborhoods, and hope a Goomy spawns near you.

There are ways to increase the chances of having a Goomy spawn near you. You use a standard lure at a Pokéstop, or you can use incense while you’re wandering around. These are the best techniques and methods to increase the number of Pokémon spawning around you, which is the biggest goal.

We expect following the Luminous Legends X event, Goomy will be obtainable in other methods, such as 10-kilometer eggs, research rewards, or raid battles. For now, keep searching in the wild because all of the Pokémon spawns are random, and a Goomy could be right around the corner.