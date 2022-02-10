How to catch Illumise during Valentine’s Day 2022 in Pokémon Go

You’ll find several Pokémon for you to encounter as you explore your neighborhood playing Pokémon Go. However, a handful of these Pokémon only appear at certain times of the day, or you need to go out of your way to find them, especially if you’re trying to complete any of the specific challenges in the mobile game. Illumise is one of these more elusive Pokémon that you’ll have to find. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can catch Illumise during Valentine’s Day 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, Illumise is a region-exclusive Pokémon. You can only find it in the Americas and Africa. Illumise will not be spawning outside of these two areas, even during the Valentine’s Day 2022 event. It’s similar to its male counterpart, Volbeat, only appearing in the opposite region. If you can find Illumise in the wild, you won’t find Volbeat naturally spawning.

For anyone attempting to catch an Illumise for Valentine’s Day 2022 event, you’re going to be out of luck unless you can work out some way to head to this region. Outside of some specific travel plans, Illumise will not be spawning in areas outside of the Americas or Africa, which means you can only expect to complete one of the two Valentine’s Day Challenges.