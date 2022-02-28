Jangmo-o is one of the many Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go alongside the Season of Alola event. You’ll be able to find this Pokémon, but you will have to go out of your way to add it to your collection and mark its entry off in your Pokédex. In this guide, we will cover how to catch Jangmo-o in Pokémon Go.

Unlike the many other Alolan Pokémon making their debut in the Season of Alola, Jangmo-o will only appear in one location. You can only catch it by hatching it from an egg. These eggs will have to be from any PokéStops or Gyms you spin once the season launches on March 1. Before adding an egg to the incubator, you’ll then need to view the egg to see if you have a chance to potentially hatch Jangmo-o.

Jangmo-o does have an evolution, Hakamo-o, and Kommo-o. You’ll want to try and acquire enough Candy to potentially evolve this Pokémon into its more powerful forms. Jangmo-o is a Dragon-type, and those have always been difficult to acquire in Pokémon Go. We foresee Jangmo-o potentially being available in other methods through the Season of Alola, but it’s only through specific egg hatches for now.