How to catch Kabuto and Omanyte during Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event are ancient ones and have returned to our modern era for a brief time. The event will be from July 23 to August 3, and it’ll give you the chance to hunt after several exclusive Pokémon that are typically hard to find. Two of these Pokémon, Kabuto and Omanyte, are appearing in the wild, and you’ll need to capture them if you want to finish the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time, Timed Research project. Here are all the ways you can catch Kabuto and Oamnyte in Pokémon Go.

For the event, you do have a chance to encounter these Pokémon in the wild. You’ll want to wander around your local neighborhood to find all of the spawn points Pokémon have a chance of appearing at. Because Kabuto and Omanyte are slightly more rare than most of the traditional Pokémon, they have a lower chance of showing up, but they’re nowhere near the levels of having a Deino spawn in the wild.

While you’re out walking around, we highly recommend you have a 7 km egg in your egg incubator, but make sure the egg was acquired during the timeframe of Ultra Unlock Part 1. There’s a chance that Kabuto or Omanyte could hatch from these eggs, which are the ones you receive from friends, so make sure to check your daily gifts from other players.

These are the only two methods to find these Pokémon. Luckily, you can complete them together at the same time by wandering around in your favorite local areas. You have from July 23 to August 3 to find these two in the wild before they return to their normal spawns.