The Something Extraordinary Special Research ticket is available in Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event. It’s an event that will serve as the debut for Keldeo, a mythical Pokémon and one of the Swords of Justice that appear in the Pokémon Black and White games. However, for the Mythic Blade event, the only way to acquire Keldeo is through this Special Research ticket. Should you get the Something Extraordinary Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Is the Something Extraordinary Special Research ticket worth it in Pokémon Go?

This ticket will be available during the Mythic Blade event, which runs from December 6 to 11. The ticket will cost $7.99, or the equivalent of this, depending on your region. If you buy this ticket, when the event goes live on December 6 at 10 AM in your local time zone, you will receive the Special Research and several rewards. These rewards include a Keldeo T-shirt for your avatar, 14 Rare Candies, 12 Silver Pinap Berries, two incubators, two super incubators, two incense, and increased Fighting and Water-type Pokémon encounters when you use incense during the event.

Related: Keldeo arrives in Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event behind a paywall in a Special Research ticket

Should you make it through the Special Research, Keldeo will appear and you can catch this Pokémon. It’s a Water and Fighting-type Mythical Pokémon, and it can learn its signature move, Sacred Sword, a powerful charged attack that only the other Sword of Justice Pokémon can learn.

If you want to complete your Pokédex, grabbing this ticket is okay. However, many mythical Pokémon have appeared in later events, and we expect Keldeo to be available later to the general population. However, if you’d rather receive it now, buying this ticket is the way to do it, and you’ll be able to start using it immediately. The choice is up to you. Not buying this ticket doesn’t prevent you from participating in the larger Mythic Blade event, but it does prevent you from finding the same spawns as ticketholders and Keldeo.

Crabrawler will also debut during the event, but it is not tied to the Special Research. It will appear in the wild for all Pokémon Go players.