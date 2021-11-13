How to catch pets in Ragnarok Origin
If you’re frustrated about the lack of information on how to catch pets, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here.
No cute anime MMO is complete without allowing you to obtain a plethora of pets, and Ragnarok Origin is no different. While you can catch a handful of them via gameplay, many pets are only obtainable from the pet shop, and so can be quite expensive, costing in the realm of 1,000,000 Zeny for a Rank A pet, to 50,000,000 Zeny for a Rank S Pet. That’s out of the ballpark for many players, so we’ll focus in on the pets you can catch for a much cheaper amount in our guide.
First and foremost, you need to hit level 40 and complete the Pet quest that pops up in your menu. It’s little more than a fetch quest, so it won’t take you much time at all to complete. Once done, you will have 4 capture items — 2 Rainbow Carrots and 2 Condensed Orange Juice. These items cannot be used as is, but will instead be used when you find an appropriate pet. Open up your pet menu and scroll to the B-Rank pets, and choose whichever pet you like, then click the “How To Obtain” button in the bottom right. This will show you a selection of places where the monster can be found.
Once you’ve chosen a location, your character will auto-run to that specific map. When you arrive, you will have to manually hunt for the specific type of monster in the wild — you can’t just catch any version, it must match the one on the pet screen. When you’ve found one, you will see a Net icon like in the image above. Tap it and you will use one of your items to try and catch it — but if it fails, the pet will become aggressive, and if you have a Mercenary, will probably get murdered. Catch rates are low, so don’t despair, but you will likely need more Carrots and Orange Juice before you nab your first pet.