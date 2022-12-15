Scatterbug will appear in a particular way while playing Pokémon Go. Scatterbug will be a unique Pokémon series, and how you encounter and catch it in the wild might be a little tricky for some players. However, there’s a small trick you need to make sure you do if you want to find it in the wild. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Scatterbug in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Scatterbug in Pokémon Go

For those keen to track down Scatterbut, it will only appear in your mobile game if you collect and pin postcards from different regions of the world. This means you need to have friends from these areas sending you gifts. When you receive a gift, you can pin this postcard to your Postcard Book. The postcard icon will appear on the bottom right of any gift you receive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have at least one of the available regions pinned to your Postcard Book, there’s a chance Scatterbug will appear in your overworld, and you can catch it. It eventually evolve into the Vivillon from that region.

These are all the region and regional patterns Vivillon can receive in Pokémon Go.

Archipelago

Continental

Elegant

Garden

High Plains

Icy Snow

Jungle

Marine

Meadow

Modern

Monsoon

Ocean

Polar

River

Sandstorm

Savanna

Sun

Tundra

The Pokémon Go team broke down where those regions are related to the area of the world in a helpful map. With so many parts available, tracking down every version of Vivillon will be challenging.