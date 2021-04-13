How to catch Skrelp in Pokémon Go

Skrelp will be making its Pokémon Go debut during Rival’s Week, an event happening during the Season of Legends. Skrelp is releasing alongside its adversary, Clauncher, and you’ll be able to capture both of these Pokémon during the event. For players who are more interested in encountering Skrelp to evolve it into Dragalge, a Dragon and Poison-type, you want to make sure to find this one before it becomes much more difficult after the event.

You’ll be able to find Skrelp roaming throughout the wild. It’ll be spawning alongside the many other Pokémon that spawn in your local area and any that will have increased spawns during the event. Because Skrelp can evolve into a Dragon-type Pokémon, we’re speculating that it will probably have a lower spawn rate than others have had when they make their debut. Luckily, this is not the only way to capture a Skrelp.

You’ll be able to participate in one-star raids to capture Skrelp during the Rival’s Week event. So long as you plan to use a raid pass for the Pokémon, you’ll be able to take it down. Because it’ll appear in these raids, we recommend you defeat it yourself, and it shouldn’t be too much trouble for most trainers. It’s a Poison and Water-type Pokémon, which means we recommend using an Electric, Ground, or Psychic-type Pokémon to beat it.

There’s also the opportunity to complete Rival’s Week field research tasks. There will be a handful of event-exclusive tasks only appearing during this time, and they have the chance to reward you with a Skrelp spawn when you complete them.

There are several ways for you to obtain a Skrelp, and when you capture enough of them, you can evolve it into its final form, Dragalge. Skrelp will be a lot easier to catch during Rival’s Week, which goes from April 13 to 18.