How to catch the Legendary Fish while fishing in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Waddle Dee Town offers you quite a few side activities to waste your time in when you need a break from going through the usual levels in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. One of these is a fishing mini-game called Flash Fishing. Here is how to catch the legendary fish in that mini-game, named the Big One.

The Big One is a golden giant of a fish that will reward you with 500 Star Coins and a figure of Kirby sleeping while fishing when you catch it. Getting it can be a little tricky if you don’t know what to expect going in.

To catch the legendary Big One, first, you need to be prepared to sit at the pond for a little bit. When you start, you’ll be catching smaller fish and gaining similar Star Coin rewards for them. Get yourself acclimated to pressing the buttons as soon as they pop up. The more successful you are in catching fish without failing, the bigger fish that will begin getting hooked.

You will know you are getting close when Kirby begins trying to pull in fish after four button presses but has to continue the struggle. After a couple more presses, the camera will slightly zoom in. Be ready, there will be one more X press that will appear, and you have to press it almost instantly. Get it right, and you will pull up the golden fish and rewards.