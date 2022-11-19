While exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are multiple Pokémon in several locations. You’ll want to capture as many as possible to add them to your Pokédex, which you will need to do to reach the end of the game. Several of these Pokémon are underwater, and how you go about catching them is a little tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch underwater Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get underwater Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The process is similar to how you get any Pokémon you find in trees, and there are two ways to do it. You can catch an underwater Pokémon while you’re on shore, or you can use it while you’re on Koraidon or Miraidon and swimming through the water. Both are valid times to try catching these Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re ready, click the ZL button to lock on to a nearby Pokémon. This will focus your camera on the nearest Pokémon. You’ll also be able to see a Pokémon’s name if you’ve captured it before and how strong it is, regardless if you’ve added it to your Pokédex Once you have the Pokémon targetted, throw your Pokémon as you would whenever you want to battle against a wild Pokémon, and you will start battling this Pokémon.

The real trick is making sure you click the ZL button to lock on to the Pokémon while it’s underwater. If you don’t, it’s much more complicated trying to hit them. Although using Koraidon and Miradion while they’re swimming can make it easier to catch Pokémon at sea, any underwater Pokémon close to shore can also be yours.