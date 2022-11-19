Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce a new mechanic to the franchise: Terastallize. It enhances a specific form of a Pokémon you’re using, and the type will vary based on the Pokémon’s Tera Type. Although the wild and Tera Raid Pokémon have specific types, you can change those when you learn who makes the special dish to change. The main ingredient in this dish requires you to find Tera Shards. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to find Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tera Shards are an item that you can find throughout the Paldea region. You will primarily locate them by defeating Tera Pokémon in more difficult raids. The higher level Tera Raid you participate in, the more crystals you will complete. If you have a solid Pokémon team, you should be able to complete them by yourself with the NPCs, but it doesn’t hurt to connect online and work together with your friends to battle the more powerful opponents.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will primarily tackle these battles closer to the end of the game. We’ve noticed that the Tera Raids with three-star ratings and higher are the ones that reward you Tera Shards of the type you were fighting against. If you were fighting in a Water-type Tera raid, the Pokémon at the end of the battle gives you a small amount of Water Tera Shards.

You will need to collect 50 of these and bring them back to the Medali chef in the Treasure Eatery to change the Tera type of Pokémon in your possession. It will take a good amount of time to finish enough of these raids for these shards, so make sure to work with friends to make the process easier.