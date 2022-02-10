You’ll find a variety of Pokémon as you explore your local area and you’re playing through Pokémon Go. However, when you’re going out of your way to catch certain Pokémon, it can take a bit of time, especially if you want to complete any of the specific challenges. For Valentine’s Day 2022 event, you’ll need to catch Volbeat. This guide will cover how to catch Volbeat during Valentine’s Day 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, Volbeat is one of the stricter Pokémon for some players to catch. It only appears in Europe, Asia, and Australia region. In contrast, the counterpart of this version, Illumise, is available in the Americas and Africa regions, the other parts of the world. Pokémon has a chance to appear in other parts of the world, especially for distinct challenges, but it doesn’t look like it will not make further appearances in the world for Valentine’s Day 2022 event.

If you’re trying to get this Pokémon for the Valentine’s Day 2022 challenge, you may need to work out an opportunity to trade it with another player. Regarding the two challenges for Valentine’s day, these were likely constructed in this matter to provide distinct Frillish encounters for each part of the world. However, Volbeat won’t be spawning outside Europe, Asia, and Australia regions.