How to center the camera in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

From its earliest trailers, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been getting compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Though it’s perhaps not the coolest part of the game, any serious Zelda player will tell you that a key feature and mechanics of a Zelda game is the ability to center the camera during exploration (they’ll then probably mention about focusing on enemies during battle). So does Pokémon Legends: Arceus also let you center your camera?

Even though you’re never explicitly told so, at least in the early game. But, thankfully, you can indeed center your camera in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. To do so, simply tap the ZL button. But “tap” is the key word here: hold down the button too long, and the camera will go into focus mode, which you can use to catch Pokémon in the wild. The ZL button for camera centering will come easily to Breath of the Wild players, as it’s the exact same button — with a similar caveat for holding it too long.

The Hisui region of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is ripe for exploration, and the (mostly) open world vibe of the game means that getting your basic bearings with your camera will be a huge gaming-quality-of-life asset. Now get out into those fields and catch some Pokémon!