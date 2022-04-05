How to change a Diamond Dynasty team name in MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 22 gives players tons of customization options in Diamond Dynasty. From your own custom uniform to a logo editor that gives you full control over your team’s logo, there’s a lot you can do to fine-tune your look. Sometimes, you want to switch things up even further, and that’s where the name change option comes in. Let’s take a look at how to change your team name in Diamond Dynasty.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to navigate to the home menu within Diamond Dynasty. From there, select Customize, which opens a new sub-menu. The very first option is “Team Name and Details.” Click on this to take yourself to the menu in the screenshot above.

This is where you can change up everything surrounding your team name. You can reset your location and name or even just change up your abbreviation. Plus, you can set your team colors in this menu, which will affect any uniforms you’ve created. In short, this is the place to go if you’re having a baseball identity crisis and want to spice things up with a complete rehaul of your club.

