MLB The Show 22: How to complete Babe Ruth Starter Player Program

It’s that time of year again, as MLB The Show 22 is now live worldwide. And, the first Player Program is out as well. The first one is a Starter Program, with the main reward being an 82 OVR player item of Babe Ruth. This Ruth card will be important, as even though it is only a Gold card, it can be used for XP. In fact, users will be able to get 10,000 XP towards the Faces of the Franchise program just for obtaining this item.

So, how can you get the All-Star Ruth? Let’s go over what you need to do.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First off, let’s take a look at the list of rewards that can be received in this promo:

1 Point – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 3 Points – Bat Skin

– Bat Skin 7 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 12 Points – Bat Slam Unlockable

– Bat Slam Unlockable 17 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 22 Points – Stadium Unlockable

– Stadium Unlockable 26 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack

– MLB The Show 22 pack 30 Points – 500 Stubs

– 500 Stubs 33 Points – Profile Icon

– Profile Icon 37 Points – Profile Banner

– Profile Banner 40 Points – 82 OVR Babe Ruth

As you can see above, 40 Program Points are needed to complete this program. To get this done, you should do the following:

Complete the four Starter collections (5 Stadiums, Equipment, Unlockables, Bat Skins each) (12 pts. 3 each)

(5 Stadiums, Equipment, Unlockables, Bat Skins each) (12 pts. 3 each) Complete the five Moments (15 pts.)

(15 pts.) Complete the seven Missions (16 pts.) Play one Mini Season game Tally 500 PXP (online or single player) Tally five hits (online or single player) Tally two extra base hits (online or single player) Tally one home run (online or single player) Tally five strikeouts (online or single player) Tally five IP (online or single player)

(16 pts.)

All of the missions should be completed organically. Those shouldn’t be an issue, but we do not to hammer home that the Moments and Starter collections do need to be completed as well. While you will be able to skip one of the collections, the others do need to be finished in order to get the Babe.

After you have finished this program, go into the Featured Program. Go into the Collections for the program, and find the Ruth one. Lock the card in it, and collect the 10,000 XP.