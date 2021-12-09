How to change campaign difficulty in Halo Infinite

If you have jumped in Halo Infinite and are enjoying the return of Master Chief, you have a lot ahead of you when it comes to missions and tasks to complete. However, if you chose a difficulty before the beginning of the game that is either too easy or too difficult for you, you may want to consider changing it. Here is how to do so.

Luckily, you do not need to start a completely new save file in Halo Infinite if you want to change the difficulty. Instead, go to the main menu and click on Campaign. Instead of pressing Continue, hit Load Game and select the save file you want to change. Above the Play button, you can choose what difficulty you will play on during that session and can set any Skulls you have unlocked.

It should be noted that while you can swap between difficulties technically whenever you want through this method, the game will only count what the highest difficulty was of each level you completed. For example, if you beat the first level on Legendary and then switched to Normal for the second one and then later back to Legendary, you will only get the achievement for completing the campaign on Normal. Because there was a level you didn’t beat on Legendary, you will have to wait until you go back and beat whatever missions you never did on the higher difficulty to get the higher achievements.