How to change display settings in Gran Turismo 7

It is no secret Gran Turismo 7 takes itself more seriously than almost any other racing game on the market. In turn, drivers might feel overwhelmed by the amount of detailed graphics featured during any given competition. Thankfully, those desiring a more simplistic look or even a better camera angle have a number of options to choose from to ensure the road ahead is a clear one.

Drivers in GT7 can alter the HUD and camera angles by either opening the options tab from the icon in the top-left corner of the main menu or during a race in the pause screen’s settings option. As shown below, display settings include altering what race info is shown and changing whether car or driver names are listed in the standings. It even allows drivers to adjust the height, depth, and orientation of the Cockpit and Chase camera angles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you simply want to remove the HUD graphics displayed on the bottom of the screen (as most prefer), click on the Show Race Info drop-down menu within Settings and choose “Race Info Only.” By doing this, the HUD will only show the race standings, lap count, and track layout on the top corners of the screen.

Related: Can you sell cars in Gran Turismo 7?