How to change Enamorus’s Therian and Incarnate formes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Enamorus is one of the incarnate Pokémon that represents the seasons. This Pokémon, like many other legendary Pokémon, has an alternate form that can be unlocked. Unlocking its other form, however, is much easier said than done and requires you to perform a few tasks first. Here is how you can change Enamorus’ form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to obtain Enamorus

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to get your hands on Enamorus right away. First, you will need to complete the game and the post-credit portion of the game. Once that is done, Cogita will visit you at Galaxy Hall and give you the Incarnate Forces request. During this request, you will need to catch all of the incarnate Pokémon. After catching and completing the Pokédex entries for Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus, return to Cogita and she will request that you catch Enamorus. Catch Enamorus in the Crimson Mirelands and complete her Pokédex entry to get the Reveal Glass.

How to change Enamorus’ form

Screenshot by Gamepur

After obtaining the Reveal Glass from Cogita, it will get placed in the Key Items section of your satchel. With Enamorus in your party, go into your inventory and select the Reveal Glass. You will see that it says it is compatible with Enamorus. Select Enamorus and it will change her form. Do it again to revert her form back.