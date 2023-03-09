How to change gears in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

One of those things that any individual who plays a racing game should know is how to change gears, which also holds true for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6. Knowing how to shift gears is important for hitting ideal speeds and turns. But how can one change gears while racing in Monster Energy Supercross 6? Let’s take a look at what you will need to know.

Changing gears in Monster Energy Supercross 6

If one doesn’t want the computer to have complete control of the gear changes, players in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 do have the option to go either up or down in gears. All that has to be done is to press and few buttons.

To shift up in gears, press either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation) on the controller to push up. Ideally, one should move up in gears when the bottom-right indicator on the screen goes to red. One can also tell when to shift up by listening to the engine. If you hear a lot of loud humming, shift up.

To shift down in gears, press X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation). Shifting down should be done on turns, when it’s hard to maintain high velocity. Shifting down makes it much easier to transition on a turn and get back up to a high speed.

The computer will change gears automatically, but in some cases, it’s actually more efficient for the player to take over manually. Keep your eyes on the bottom-right part of the screen, and the indicator will keep track of what gear you’re in, and whether it needs to be changed.