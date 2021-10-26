How to change gears in NASCAR 21: Ignition

Racing games are all about getting an edge wherever you can find one. One way you can gain an advantage in NASCAR 21: Ignition is by making sure that your vehicle hits top speed as fast as possible. To do that, you might want to make sure that you know how to change gears. Here’s how you can do just that in NASCAR 21: Ignition.

To change gears on NASCAR 21: Ignition, you should first know how to change the transmission type. To do this, go to the Settings in the Main Menu, and then select Difficulty & Assists. Scroll down to the bottom of the page, until you see Transmission Type.

Instead of Automatic, set this to Manual. By doing this, you will shut off the option to have the computer automatically change the gears of your car during the race. Now, you can do that all by yourself.

But, you still need to know the controls. To shift down, press either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation). If you want to shift up, press either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation).

If you’re new to NASCAR, and racing games, in general, you might want to start off at automatic. This will allow you to get used to turning and the engine, in general. Once you’re acclimated to the game, try setting the Transmission to Manual.