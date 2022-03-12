How to change outfits in Young Souls

The newest beat-’em-up on the block is Young Souls, a tale of siblings that must overcome obstacles across multiple unique dungeons. While the players are walked through many of the available mechanics, the ability to change outfits is one that isn’t expressly explained.

Players looking to change their outfits will need to press start while in control of the siblings, and shift tabs to open the inventory. Once in the equipment screen, press square on a PS controller, ‘X’ on an Xbox controller, or CTRL on the keyboard to open the outfits tab. At first, this tab will be admittedly sparse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players can head downtown to Teen Spirit, which offers new outfits divided by clothing type, and Solid Sneakers to change footwear. Note that players can change their footwear within the Outfits tab, or within the equipment tab if they’re within dungeons. While footwear offers unique bonuses depending on type, clothing is cosmetic only.

In between cleaning up dungeons and their bosses, make sure to spend some time to ensure that you’re slaying with the right look. The aesthetic is half the battle, after all, and looking your best ought to turn a few heads while you’re removing them.