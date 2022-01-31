How to change Rotom’s form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Rotom is one of the rarer Pokémon that players will be able to catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Not only the Pokémon is exclusive to one location, but it also has different forms that serve different purposes. To help players understand different forms of Rotom, we’ve put together a guide.

Trainers will be able to catch Rotom in Sacred Plaza (not guaranteed encoutner) in Coronet Highlands or Stonetooth Rows. Once you have Rotom, you’ll be able to change its form using different Mechanical items. There are several forms of Rotom, and trainers can buy Mechanical items from Ginter near the entrance of Galaxy Expedition HQ in Jubilife Village. There are five items in total; therefore, five forms for Rotom. These items are:

Mechanical Box ($10,000)- Heat Rotom

Mechanical Cabinet ($20,000)- Frost Rotom

Mechanical Tub ($20,000)- Wash Rotom

Mechanical Pinwheel ($30,000)- Fan Rotom

Mechanical Circular Saw ($40,000)- Mow Rotom

It’s worth noting that each mechanical item will cost between 20,000 Pokedollars to 40,000 Pokedollars, so make sure to save a good amount before buying one. Once you buy an item, it will automatically get delivered to your home in Jubilife Village. Make sure that Rotom is in your party and then interact with the item to change Rotom’s form accordingly.