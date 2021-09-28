How to change servers in New World – server transfer guide

New World’s launch is slightly more complicated than many initially believed it would be, and the servers are having trouble. Because of how many players are attempting to jump into the game simultaneously, Amazon Games has reached out to players to offer them a chance to find a smaller server where the population is not so how. If you’re interested in changing servers in New World, this is how server transfer works and what you need to do. Because of the complications, Amazon Games offers these transfers for free for the next two weeks.

From what we can tell, the current information provided by Amazon Games is that players who want to use the server transfer will need to wait until these servers are available. Right now, they’re not, and they should be coming in the next few days. We’ll have more information to provide players about the entire process when we learn more, but right now, we’re just in the dark as everyone else.

Before this launch update, there was no way for players to transfer their characters between servers. So if you wanted to change servers, you would have to create an entirely new character.

We don’t know if the character transfers will be limited to the new servers or will be available for the current ones. Plus, we don’t know how much the servers are going to be expanded. When New World launched, all of the servers had a capacity of 2,000 people. Hopefully, we can see this number go up by another 1,000, or at least 500. No estimation was provided by the team, unfortunately.