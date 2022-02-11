How to change Shaymin’s Land and Sky Formes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Shaymin is one of the many legendary Pokémon you will discover in the land of Hisui. Like other legendary Pokémon, Shaymin has two forms that you can freely change between as long as you know what you are doing. First, you will need to get your hands on Shaymin. Here is how you can change Shaymin’s Formes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to obtain Shaymin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like other legendary Pokémon, you will unlock Shaymin during a mission. To get Shaymin, you will need to have save data from either Pokémon Sword or Shield. As long as you have save data from one of those games, you will be able to get the request for Shaymin called A Token of Gratitude. After viewing the end credits of the game, you can get the request from the blackboard in Galaxy Hall. This request will allow you to catch Shaymin in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

How to change Shaymin’s form

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you complete the Token of Gratitude request, you will obtain an item called the Gracidea. The Gracidea will be placed in the Key Items pocket of your satchel. Select it while Shaymin is in your party and use it on Shaymin to have them change forms from their Land Forme to their Sky Forme and vice-versa.