How to change Shot Timing in NBA 2K22

Last year brought big changes to shooting in NBA 2K, but this time around, it seems like things are a bit more simpler. A new shot meter and mechanical improvements have seemingly washed away a lot of complaints that were around at the start of last year. Still, it is possible to have some serious problems with shooting, and you can make sinking shots a bit easier on yourself by adjusting the Shot Timing settings. Why would this help? This setting determines how user timing affect shots in game. What that means is this: if you can’t hit the black line in the shot meter, changing this option will allow you to make shots without worrying about a meter.

So how do you change the Shot Timing settings? Let’s go over what you have to do.

To change the Shot Timing settings, click on the Features tab at the home screen and select Controller Settings. From here, you will see many options regarding shots that you can change. To change the Shot Timing settings, scroll down with the left stick until to get to the option for it, and then choose the setting you want to go with.

Screenshot from Gamepur

You can set the Shot Timing from one of four options: Shots and Layups, Shots only, Layups only, or Real Player %. Our advice is to choose one that fits you as a player. If you are comfortable with shooting shots and layups with a set meter, use the Shots and Layups option. Having problems with both? Try the Real Player % option and completely forget about the meter altogether.

We do recommend setting this to either Shots only or Shots and Layups, just because you can precisely make shots by getting greens. Otherwise, you will be at the mercy of the player you are using. After all, not every player in NBA 2K is Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. This will take some time and practice, but it is worth it, as you will ultimately have more control over making shots. However, if you need to start from the ground up, there is a way to play without worrying about Shot Timing.