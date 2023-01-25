Believe it or not, there are lot of similarities between Niantic’s Pokémon Go and its newest mobile game, NBA All-World. One such similarity is the need to build a strong team. Players in NBA All-World need to catch — or sign, in this instance — new players in order to take down stars across the globe in All-World. Throughout one’s time in NBA All-World, users will be able to accumulate new players that can be used in the game. Here’s how you can change starters in the game.

Related: NBA All-World: What is Cred and how can it be obtained?

How to change starting players in NBA All-World

To swap starters in NBA All-World, here’s what you will need to do. Click the ball icon on the bottom of the screen in order to bring up the Menu. Then, select ‘My Team’ in order to see all of the players that have been acquired thus far.

At this screen, you will be able to click on one of the others players that have been previously acquired in NBA All-World. Press on one of the players, and then select ‘Activate.’ This will make that player your new starter. This means that will be able to use that new individual in games and challenges in All-World.

Keep in mind that you will only be able to activate players added and inside your collection. This means that if you released a player that was previously acquired to free up space on your team, that individual won’t be able to be selected. Only active players can be used.