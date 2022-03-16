How to change the bike setup in Monster Energy Supercross 5

Before jumping to a race in Monster Energy Supercross 5, make sure to change up the setup. The bike setup affects the components of the bike, and how drivers can improve in the agility, handling, and stability categories. So, how can you change the bike setup in Monster Energy Supercross 5? Let’s take a look.

After you have set up and entered a race, do not click A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to start the race. Instead, move the left stick up and select ‘Bike Setup.’

Here, users will be able to adjust nine different settings of the bike. These settings include changes to the preload, springs, compression damping, and extension damping. Here’s a look at the settings that can be changed:

Front Preload : Lowering it increases the bike’s agility and handling. Raising it increases the bike’s stability.

: Lowering it increases the bike’s agility and handling. Raising it increases the bike’s stability. Rear Preload : Low values make the bike easier to control. Higher values make the bike more precise.

: Low values make the bike easier to control. Higher values make the bike more precise. Front Spring : Low makes the bike easier to control, while higher values make the bike more precise.

: Low makes the bike easier to control, while higher values make the bike more precise. Rear Spring : Low values make the bike easier to control, while higher values make the bike more responsive.

: Low values make the bike easier to control, while higher values make the bike more responsive. Front Compression damping : Lowering it increases the bike’s stability, while raising it increases the bike’s response.

: Lowering it increases the bike’s stability, while raising it increases the bike’s response. Rear Compression damping : Lowering it increases the bike’s stability, while raising it increases the bike’s response.

: Lowering it increases the bike’s stability, while raising it increases the bike’s response. Front Extension damping : Lowering it increases the bike’s stability, while raising it increases the bike’s response.

: Lowering it increases the bike’s stability, while raising it increases the bike’s response. Rear Extension damping : Lowering it increases the bike’s stability, while raising it increases the bike’s response.

: Lowering it increases the bike’s stability, while raising it increases the bike’s response. Gear Ratio: Shortening it allows you to get greater acceleration, while increasing it lets you get a higher top speed.

Each of the above settings, aside from Gear Ratio, run in increments of one, with a minimum of zero and a maximum. For Gear Ratio, there are three different types: Short, Medium, and Long.