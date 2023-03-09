How to change the bike setup in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

In Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6, drivers will have the option to make adjustments to how the bikes rides out during events. This is through tweaking the bike setup, but how can players change the bike setup in Monster Energy Supercross 6? Here’s what you will need to know.

Changing the bike setup in Monster Energy Supercross 6

The easiest way to change the bike setup to enter the free roam. From there, enter the pause menu and then select ‘Bike Setup.’ This will allow players to fine-tune the bike.

The bike setup affects a lot of different attributes of the motorbike. Here’s a look at each component, and what raises and decreases does to each attribute.

Front Preload : Lowering it increases the bike’s agility and handling. Raising it increases the bike’s stability.

: Lowering it increases the bike’s agility and handling. Raising it increases the bike’s stability. Rear Preload : Low values make the bike easier to control. Higher values make the bike more precise.

: Low values make the bike easier to control. Higher values make the bike more precise. Front Spring : Low makes the bike easier to control, while higher values make the bike more precise.

: Low makes the bike easier to control, while higher values make the bike more precise. Rear Spring : Low values make the bike easier to control, while higher values make the bike more responsive.

: Low values make the bike easier to control, while higher values make the bike more responsive. Fork Shock Absorber: Low Compression Speed : Low makes bike unstable on fast stretches, but better on corners. On high, it’s more stable on fast stretches.

: Low makes bike unstable on fast stretches, but better on corners. On high, it’s more stable on fast stretches. Fork Shock Absorber: High Compression Speed : Increases make bike more stable on humps and dips. Lowering it makes bike gentler to corner.

: Increases make bike more stable on humps and dips. Lowering it makes bike gentler to corner. Fork Shock Absorber: Low Extension Speed : Lower it is, better it copes with terrain. With high values, bike is more stable on rough stretches, but a greater tendency to hit the limit stop.

: Lower it is, better it copes with terrain. With high values, bike is more stable on rough stretches, but a greater tendency to hit the limit stop. Fork Shock Absorber: High Extension Speed : Lowering it will make the fork absorb potholes well, but makes the front very responsive. High values will make responsiveness better, but absorbing potholes won’t be easy.

: Lowering it will make the fork absorb potholes well, but makes the front very responsive. High values will make responsiveness better, but absorbing potholes won’t be easy. Rear Swingarm Shock Absorber: Low Compression Speed : Lowering it gives riders more grip on bends. Raises will make bike more precise and responsive on bends.

: Lowering it gives riders more grip on bends. Raises will make bike more precise and responsive on bends. Rear Swingarm Shock Absorber: High Compression Speed : Increases make bike more stable on humps and dips. Decreases make it gentler when cornering.

: Increases make bike more stable on humps and dips. Decreases make it gentler when cornering. Rear Swingarm Shock Absorber: Low Extension Speed : Lowering it makes bike better when coping with rough terrain. High values make bike more stable on rough stretches.

: Lowering it makes bike better when coping with rough terrain. High values make bike more stable on rough stretches. Rear Swingarm Shock Absorber: High Compression Speed : Lowering it provides greater thrust on jumps. High values more bike more stable, to the detriment of thrust on jumps.

: Lowering it provides greater thrust on jumps. High values more bike more stable, to the detriment of thrust on jumps. Gear Ratio 1-5 : Shortening it allows you to get greater acceleration, while increasing it lets you get a higher top speed.

: Shortening it allows you to get greater acceleration, while increasing it lets you get a higher top speed. Final Ratio : Determines bike’s top speed. Can be increased for faster tracks, or decreased for slower, more technical tracks.

: Determines bike’s top speed. Can be increased for faster tracks, or decreased for slower, more technical tracks. Brake Response : Modular enables good control of the bike. Aggressive means deeper and faster dropping off the gas, which may risk wheel locking and loss of grip.

: Modular enables good control of the bike. Aggressive means deeper and faster dropping off the gas, which may risk wheel locking and loss of grip. Accelerator Mapping : Modular enable fluid riding. Aggressive makes acceleration more sudden, but incorrect mapping can lead to unexpected skids.

: Modular enable fluid riding. Aggressive makes acceleration more sudden, but incorrect mapping can lead to unexpected skids. Wheelbase: The shorter, the more responsive the bike is. The longer it is, the more stability but less responsiveness and agility on bends.

Make sure to consider what moving each up and down does to the bike’s performance.