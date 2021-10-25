How to change the starship’s music in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Starlord from the Guardians of the Galaxy is known for his excellent taste in music, and this continues in his game form from Eidos Montreal. While you’re back on the starship, the Milano, you can change what is playing in the background.

To switch the track that’s playing, go to the main hub of the Milano where the workbench is. Opposite of the workbench, there’s a desk with a keyboard attached. It’s to the right of the window and left of the old school radio Starlord somehow was able to obtain. You should see a hollow white circle pop up. As you get closer, press the button associated with selecting the keyboard. On PlayStation systems, it’s the triangle button while on Xbox, it is Y.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From this screen, you can select the song you’d like from a playlist. Rather than relying on a Walkman in the movies, the Starlord from this game has all of his music digitally. That’s smart. You can highlight your preferred track and press the confirm button (X or A) and it will play the song. You can also have the game skip the song with the right shoulder button or choose the prior track by pressing the left shoulder button.

So before you head into a mission with the Guardians, go chill out with “Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood and then commit some space crimes. You can also get Rick Roll’d with “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.