While Pokémon Legends: Arceus is by no means the first game in the series to use a day and night cycle, the way that it implements it is quite different. The time of day you are in can affect many aspects of the game, from completing your missions to how Pokémon behave in the world. Here is how to change the time of day in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Unlike Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ in-game time does not change depending on whatever time your Nintendo Switch console is reading. This means that you can not go into your Switch settings, disconnect the internet, and change the time to whatever you want it to be. Instead, you will want to go to a camp or a settlement and sleep. When you interact with the bed, it will give you options to sleep until morning, midday, evening, or nightfall.

It is also important to note that time passes slowly inside settlements. If you are out in the open world, you will have normal time passage, but things move at a snail’s pace inside city walls. If you are looking for Pokémon that appear at certain times of the day, or a member in your party only can evolve at a certain time, you will want to take advantage of this time management.