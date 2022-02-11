How to change Thundurus’s Therian and Incarnate formes in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Thundurus, like many other legendary Pokémon, has the ability to take on different forms. It has two forms that you can actively make it switch between. You won’t be able to change Thundurus’ form right away. You will first need to complete a request for Cogita. Here is how you can change Thundurus’ form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to obtain Thundurus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thundurus is obtained late in the game. Before you can get your hands on this Pokémon, you first need to complete the game and go through the post-credit story as well. Once both have been completed, return to Galaxy Hall and Cogita will give you the Incarnate Forces request. Now you will be able to find Thundurus. To find him, go to large horns that stick out of the ocean at the Cobalt Coastlands. Go there during a thunderstorm and you will find Thundurus waiting.

How to change Thundurus’ form

Screenshot by Gamepur

To change Thundurus’ form, you first need to get your hands on the Reveal Glass. This is done by completing the Incarnate Forces request for Cogita. This means that you will need to catch and complete the Pokédex entries for Thundurus, Landorus, Tornadus, and Enamorus. Once that is done, Cogita will give you the Reveal Glass. Use this item from the menu on one of the four Incarnate Pokémon in your party and it will change forms.