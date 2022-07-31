How to change time of day in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be inviting or very dangerous based on the time of day. You can choose between different times of day via a menu option when you fast travel. The time of day will primarily affect monsters and materials you may find in an area. This guide will explain how to change the time of day in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to change the time in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You can change the time to four different periods. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a full day and night cycle, but you can alter it when you decide to use the Skip Travel feature.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can change the time of day with two different methods. The first and simplest method is done with the Change Time menu function. You can access this feature in a few simple steps.

Access the in-game menu by pressing the X button. Head down to the System menu option and select it. Select the Change Time menu option. Change the time to whatever you want and confirm.

While you have a landmark or destination highlighted, you can also change the time of day by tapping the L or R button. When selecting the time of day, you can choose between four options. They are sunrise, midday, sunset, and evening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Changing the time is necessary for a multitude of functions. For one, the time of day will affect which materials or monsters you can find in a particular zone. This can be useful for completing sidequests or farming a specific monster.

Certain quests will also require a specific time of day to be completed. This is where the Change Time option is advantageous. The last primary function changing the time-of-day effects are the vendors located around the world of Aionios. Special merchants may appear or leave certain areas based on the time of day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take advantage of the day and night cycle to farm and hunt efficiently. It’s generally safer to explore during the day, so keep an eye out for strong enemies when the Sun gets low.