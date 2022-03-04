How to change to cockpit view in Gran Turismo 7

By default, Gran Turismo 7 sets you to a first-person view behind the wheel, and for some, this may be enough. However, others like a cockpit view, and thankfully that’s included in GT7. Here’s how to change it.

While you’re in a race, you can switch to the cockpit view at any time by pressing the R1 button. It will switch between four different angles: the wheel view, a close-up cam, a hood view, and finally the cockpit view. You may have to press R1 multiple times to get the angle you’d like.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Changing your view can be strategic in a race for Gran Turismo 7. You’ll be able to look out for rival racers coming to the side of your vehicle or get a visual shot of an upcoming corner. Or, it could simply be a preference as you can enjoy seeing your car in all of its glory rather just than the steering wheel. This angle may also be beloved by veterans of the Forza Horizon series because the cockpit is the default.

In the cockpit view, you can take advantage of the game’s ray tracing mode. You’ll see flickers of light on the hood of the car, creating a spectacle as you ride around the track.