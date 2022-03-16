How to change to manual shifting in Monster Energy Supercross 5

Just like in other racing games, Monster Energy Supercross 5 players will be able to change from automatic to manual gear shifting while on a bike. For some, manual gears offer a more realistic experience, while also staying true to the competitive nature of racing and motocross. So, how can you change the gear shift settings in Monster Energy Supercross 5? Let’s go over what you need to know.

To change the automatic and manual gear shift settings, go into the Pause menu while in a race, or while in Free Roam. Then, select ‘Riding Aids.’ It’s best to do this while playing offline.

The Riding Aids are essentially what other racing titles call assists. These settings affect how much automatic help a user wants. One such category that the AI in the game can help you is the transmission. The transmission control affects gear shifting.

Unless you are a beginner in Supercross 5, however, it might be best to turn this setting to manual. This gives more precision to shifting gears, and generally allows for attaining max speed in an easier fashion.

Scroll down the ‘Riding Aids’ menu until you see the Transmission setting. This setting, by default, is set to Semi-Automatic. Change this to Manual to have full control of the gear shifts in Supercross 5.