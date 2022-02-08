How to change Tornadus’s Therian and Incarnate formes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are multiple Pokémon that you can discover that have the capability to change their form. Among these Pokémon is the legendary Tornadus. Tornadus has two forms that you can have him change between. You won’t be able to access both forms right away. You need to find a specific item to unlock the change. Here is how you change Tornadus’ form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to obtain Tornadus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can find Tornadus, you will need to complete the main story and the post-credit story. Once both stories have been completed, return to Galaxy Hall and Cogita will give you the Incarnate Forces request. This request requires you to hunt down the four incarnate Pokémon and complete their Pokédex entries. Tornadus can be found in the Bonechill Wastes section of the Alabaster Icelands during a blizzard.

How to change Tornadus’ form

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have completed the Incarnate Forces request, Cogita will reward you with the Reveal Glass. This item is needed to change the forms of the incarnate Pokémon. Place Tornadus in your party and select the Reveal Glass from the Key Items section of your satchel. You will see that it is compatible with Tornadus. Use the Reveal Glass on Tornadus to change his form. Use it a second time to revert his form back.