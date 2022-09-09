How to change your character’s appearance in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is all about looking fresh. You’ll want to ensure that you look your best anytime you step out onto the battlefield. So, if you want to change things up, let that be by wearing a new outfit or completely changing your character’s appearance in the game, you can do all of that in Splatoon 3. But the question is, how can you change your character’s appearance in Splatoon 3?

How to buy clothes in Splatoon 3

To shop for new clothes, you need to be level four or higher. So, you’ll need to participate in Turf War Battles to increase your level before you can think about buying new clothes. Once you reach level four, you can begin shopping at one of the three clothing stores: Naut Couture (headgear), Man-o’-Wardrobe (clothing), and Crush Station (shoes). All of the items available will cost you cash which can be earned from the various game modes. They also all have their own abilities, which are revealed to you as you play games with those clothes equipped.

How to change your appearance in Splatoon 3

Once you’ve got some new clothes to wear, press the + Button to equip your new gear. If you have a particular set of clothes you like, you can save it as a Freshest Fit. All you have to do is press the – Button and then confirm you want to register it. You can have up to five Freshest Fits at any given time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to change your character’s appearance, let it be switching to an Inkling or an Octoling, your hairstyle, skin tone, or your eye color, simply go to the Menu. From there, go to Options, then to the Other tab, and select Player Settings. You’ll then be taken back to the character customization at the start of the game. You can also change your Smallfry’s appearance. Unlike buying new clothes, you can change your character’s appearance right after you get out of the game’s tutorial.