How to change your cursor’s color in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, your mouse is your most valuable tool in the game. You move and use basic attacks with it. So, being able to see it is important. Although the default color of the cursor is red, people who are red-green colorblind will struggle with keeping track of their cursor. Thankfully, with accessibility becoming more commonplace in video games, developers, are adding accessibility options to ensure a fun experience for all players despite the disabilities they may have. If you find yourself needing to change the color of your mouse, there’s an option to do so in Lost Ark.

There are six different colors you can choose from:

Black

Light Blue

Light Green

Pink

Red (Default)

Yellow

There are two ways to change your cursor’s color. The first way is to hold down the left CTRL button on your keyboard and use the mouse well to scroll through assorted color options. The second way to access the mouse color option is by opening up the game’s Settings. Then, head over to the Accessibility menu. Here, click on the cursor drop-down menu and select the color you wish to use, and then hit the Apply button to confirm the change.