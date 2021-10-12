How to change your eyes in Roblox Shindo Life – Shindo Life Eye ID Codes

Roblox Shindo Life recently introduced the ability to customize the eye designs of characters. Although character customization was already present in the game, the eye changing feature was recently added. That said, changing the eye design is not as simple as it may seem, and you need specific codes to do so.

How to customize your eyes

Open the character customization screen from the main menu’s edit section to customize the eye and change its colour or shape in Shindo Life. Once there, press the ‘+’ button next to the eye colour option. A new option will appear where you can enter two codes (one for each eye) to change the design of the eye. However, to successfully change the eyes design by redeeming codes, you need to pay 3,000 RELL Coins.

Shindo Life Eye ID Codes

Players can use the below-mentioned Eye ID codes to get specific designs.